Read the new 2023 report for this year’s Top 100 list as well as key findings from Clarivate™ experts, including evolving trends and predicted firsts, regions leading in innovation and those just entering the global innovation stage and the interplay between scientific research and invention. New this year, we also identify the 50 research organizations whose scientific research is most often cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2023.

Choosing a horizon involves taking a risk. It involves a tough call.

Marshalling the vast intellect reserve of companies and institutions means knowing where the cutting edge lies and imagining what could be beyond it.

Exploring that innovation edge, visualizing it, means understanding the state of technology today and its direction tomorrow.

It means following the pathway of scientific discovery to engineered design. From the pipeline of the possible, to thinking forward to the practical and sustainable.

From the current now to the chosen next.

Yet today, choosing your horizon is hard. The call is being made tougher; the number of horizons is increasing, their overlap ever more complex.

The hazards of repeat, of delay, of failure, of having pointed your ideation power at the wrong target; these weigh on the decision. They sit on the shoulders of the deciders. Often, they mean accepting a position of follower.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

The information exists.

The possible can be found and discerned and the call made easier. The ideas that create new ground can be measured and the organizations that produced them identified.

Those who choose to lead

For 12 years Clarivate has found those companies and institutions whose research and innovation don’t just sit on the edge of possibility, but define it. Whose talent and judgement chose not to follow, but to lead. That change our next. Those who create their own horizons.

Measuring ideation and innovation leadership

Through a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power, we identify companies and organizations with consistently above-the-bar innovation performance.

Mapping the innovation landscape

Our focus at Clarivate is to read the now, to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the intelligence that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation.

Throughout the year, we host virtual, live and on demand events, interview companies on the list and provide new insights related to the Top 100 program. Explore resources to learn more and engage with the Top 100 community.

