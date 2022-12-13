Read the new 2023 report for this year’s Top 100 list as well as key findings from Clarivate™ experts, including evolving trends and predicted firsts, regions leading in innovation and those just entering the global innovation stage and the interplay between scientific research and invention. New this year, we also identify the 50 research organizations whose scientific research is most often cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2023.
For 12 years Clarivate has found those companies and institutions whose research and innovation don’t just sit on the edge of possibility, but define it. Whose talent and judgement chose not to follow, but to lead. That change our next. Those who create their own horizons.
Through a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power, we identify companies and organizations with consistently above-the-bar innovation performance.
Throughout the year, we host virtual, live and on demand events, interview companies on the list and provide new insights related to the Top 100 program. Explore resources to learn more and engage with the Top 100 community.
At Clarivate, we aim to provide the guidance and the clarity to understand and take advantage of the complex. To use the techniques, the information and the expertise behind the Top 100, contact us today.