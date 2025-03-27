Product logins

Pulsed field ablation: stunning growth shocks the atrial fibrillation market

Pulsed field ablation: stunning growth shocks the atrial fibrillation market

Pulsed field ablation (PFA) is forecast to capture more than 70% of the global market for atrial fibrillation treatments by 2028, exceeding $7 billion in market value. Its rapid uptake reflects a game-changing advancement in the fight against an often debilitating and potentially deadly disease on track to affect 102 million people globally by 2050. In this report, Clarivate data and analytics sketch out what drivers and companies are behind the lightning-fast rise of this revolutionary medical technology, along with its impacts on the broader marketplace for atrial fibrillation treatments and what’s next.

